Enforcers closing in on next head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new leader of the Elmira Enforcers is on the way.

On Tuesday team owner, Robbie Nichols, shared an update with 18 Sports on the next steps of Elmira getting their new head coach. Last month, Brent Clarke left the team to serve as the new head coach at rival Watertown. Clarke spent the first two seasons of the Enforcers history as the bench boss in Elmira.

The Enforcers finished in first place on the season after their year was cut short due to the coronavirus. It was a year that the team believed that they could have made a deep run in the league playoffs. Elmira finished in second place in their first season-ever, a championship series loss to Carolina two seasons ago.

Nichols explains how the team has interviewed several quality candidates and has narrowed down the search to the final three.

A new head coach of the Enforcers could be revealed by the end of the week. Watch this special interview with Nichols as he discusses the future the coaching position.