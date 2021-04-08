Enforcers cruise past Port Huron & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers scored on demand Wednesday night.

Elmira clinched the Hilliard Cup with a dominate 7-1 win over Port Huron at First Arena. Seven different players scored for the Enforcers and the team got stellar goalie play from Troy Passingham. Troy had 42 saves in the cage for Elmira.

Both teams will play again on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at First Arena. If you’re unable to get to the game, you can watch the live action on WETM2. Local scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers is below from Wednesday night.

FPHL HOCKEY

Elmira 7, Port Huron 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Horseheads 3, Corning 3 F/T

Newark Valley 4, Elmira Notre Dame 3

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Edison 3, Waverly 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hornell 26, Dansville 24

Haverling 38, Penn Yan/Dundee 35