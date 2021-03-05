Enforcers fall in OT, Athens & Troy hoops advance in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers looked for their first ever sweep of the Carolina Thunderbirds on Thursday.

After an overtime clash, Elmira will have to wait to accomplish it. Carolina outlasted the Enforcers, 4-3, at First Arena in a game you saw on WETM2. Just a night prior, Elmira won by the same score in a shootout.

In other action, both the Athens girls basketball team and the Troy boys team advance in the PIAA District IV playoffs. Troy’s Ty Barrett continues to shine on the court, putting up 44 points in their win over South Williamsport at home. Full scoreboard below, watch the highlights from a busy Thursday night.

FPHL HOCKEY

Carolina 4, Elmira 3 OT

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Troy 79, South Williamsport 68 District IV Quarters

Watkins Glen 67, Edison 32

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Athens 54, Milton 42 – District IV Quarters

Norwich 60, Elmira 48

Elmira ND 73, S-VE 28

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse 67, Boston College 61