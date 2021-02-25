Enforcers lose first of the season, plus, Towanda wins NTL title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers dropped their first loss of the 2021 season to Columbus at First Arena.

Elmira’s Ty Gjurich scored his 200th career goal in FPHL history, but the River Dragons won in a shootout, 2-1. Elmira returns to action again next Wednesday night when Carolina comes to First Arena at 7:05 pm.

In high school action, Towanda girls basketball earned the NTL regular-season title with a win over Athens, plus, Horseheads Zach Levey won his 100th career match for the Blue Raider wrestling program. Full scoreboard below from a busy Wednesday night.

FPHL HOCKEY

Columbus 2, Enforcers 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Corning 71, Elmira 41

Waverly 86, Newark Valley 15

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Towanda 43, Athens 38 – Macik (A) secured 500th career rebound

Canisteo-Greenwood 61, Avoca-Prattsburgh 52