Enforcers optimistic about season start in December

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers are primed to return to the ice.

Last week, the team announced that they will return to play December 4th. The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) has yet to formally release its plan for a safe re-opening of the 2020-21 season. Last year, the season was canceled amid the pandemic with the Enforcers finishing in first place in their division.

Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, took a few moments of his time with 18 Sports on Tuesday discussing the challenges his ownership group and staff have faced. The franchise is truly hoping for some positive news soon as we get closer to the beginning of the season.

The Enforcers also announced the return of the most dominant player in league history, team captain, Ahmed Mahfouz. The defending league MVP and FPHL’s all-time scoring leader, Mahfouz is back in Elmira after a brief stint overseas.

Stick with 18 Sports on developments related to the start of the season for the Enforcers.