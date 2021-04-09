Enforcers outlast Port Huron & Jadyn Abrams shines in Empire 8 title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers secured another big win Thursday night.

In a back-and-forth clash the Enforcers outlasted Port Huron, 8-6, at First Arena. With the win, Elmira extends their winning streak to four games and they’re also now winners of six of their last seven contests. Brandon Tucker and Ty Gjurich had two goals each for Elmira (10-4-0-3) who remain in first place in the league standings.

Next up for Elmira is a two-game road series at Port Huron Friday and Saturday with each game starting at 7:30 pm.

In other action Thursday, Haverling native Jadyn Abrams scored 19 points and had six rebounds in Nazareth College women’s basketball’s first-ever Empire 8 Championship. The Golden Flyers beat St. John Fisher, 67-62. This comes after Abrams secured the Empire 8 Player of The Year award earlier in the week. Full Thursday scoreboard below.

FPHL HOCKEY

Enforcers 8, Port Huron 6

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nazareth 67, St. John Fisher 62

NCAA BASEBALL

Mansfield 9, Lock Haven 3

Lock Haven 15, Mansfield 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Horseheads 1, Corning 0

Ithaca 1, Elmira 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Horseheads 3, Corning 0

Elmira 3, Ithaca 0

