Enforcers Season Opener

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers hockey team is in their second season this year and they are facing off Carolina in their first game tonight.

The hockey team lost in last year’s final, but they are starting strong this season in their season opener.

The puck dropped tonight at 7:05 pm at First Arena and brought in hundreds of fans. One family from Sweden showed their support at the Enforcers game. It was their first hockey game ever and they were rooting on the team all the way from Sweden.