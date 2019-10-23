Enforcers set for big season opener against Carolina

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Year two for the Enforcers has high expectations.

After finishing second in the league a season ago, Elmira is poised to make a run to the FHL finals. Only this year, they want to win it all. The green and black will have the opportunity to start their season off on the right foot come Friday night.

Elmira welcomes rival and defending league champions, Carolina, to First Arena at 7:05 pm. Friday will be the first of a two-game series against the Thunderbirds on Meet the Team Night.

The Enforcers will also host Carolina Saturday at 7:05 pm on Domestic Violence Awareness Night with a special team jersey auction.

Elmira will again be home on November 3 and 4th when Danbury comes to town. Take a special look at Enforcers media day as season two is starting to amp up in the Twin Tiers. On Thursday night at 6 pm, 18 Sports will have a special feature story on the Enforcers which will give fans an opportunity to see each Elmira player.

For more information and a complete schedule for Elmira, visit http://www.elmiraenforcers.com