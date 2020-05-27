1  of  2
Enforcers set for core lineup to return

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers lineup is already taking great shape.

At a press event last week Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, announced that next year’s team is primed to return its core. Three-time league MVP Ahmed Mahfouz, Glen Patterson, Troy Passingham, Stepan Timofeyev, and more are all signed to come back and compete for a championship next year.

In just their first two seasons, the Enforcers finished in second place in the league finals and earned a first place nod this past year before the coronavirus took away the season.

Nichols tells 18 Sports that there is plenty of unfinished business for the team. A team he believes is destined to bring home a championship. Watch this special story from Wednesday night.

