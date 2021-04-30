Enforcers swept in Ignite Cup, season comes to an end

COLUMBUS, GA (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers saw their championship hopes dashed on Friday night.

Trailing two games to none in the FPHL Ignite Cup Finals, the Enforcers needed to win the next three to take the series. Friday was not their night. The River Dragons cruised to an 8-1 victory winning the Ignite Cup, the city’s first professional hockey championship sweeping the Enforcers (3-0) in the series.

Glen Patterson scored the lone goal on the night for the Enforcers in the third period, ending the season for Elmira in second place in the league.

Mac Jensen and Connor Fries scored two goals each for the River Dragons, who stormed out to a 3-0 lead after the first period and never let up. Jensen scored the first two goals out of the gate for Columbus in the first off of assists by Josh Pietrantonio

The only goal by Patterson for Elmira will be his last with the team. Patterson will take over the head coaching duties for the Elmira Jr. Enforcers USPHL team next season.

In a year of uncertainty and plenty of ups and downs, Elmira was able to put together a season to remember. With highlights courtesy of our Nexstar affiliate in Columbus, take a look at the final game of the 2021 season for the Elmira Enforcers.