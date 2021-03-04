Enforcers top Carolina, Express boys beat unbeaten Corning hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local scores and highlights from a busy Thursday night of action.

In the Federal Hockey League, the Elmira Enforcers beat rival and defending league champions Carolina, 4-3, in a shootout. Tyler Gjurich secured the final goal in the extra session to give the Enforcers victory. The same two teams will compete again Thursday night at 7:05 pm on WETM2.

In other action, the Elmira boys basketball team beat previously unbeaten Corning on senior night, 63-57. The teams traded knockout type blows all night before the Express pulled away in the end. Cameron Rhode led the Express with 20 points. Full scoreboard from Thursday night below.

FPHL HOCKEY

Elmira 4, Carolina 3 F/SO

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL – PIAA DISTRICT IV Class AA Quarters

(8) Sayre 61, (1) Muncy 55

(5) East Juniata 52, (4) Canton 51

(2) NE Bradford 64 (6) Montgomery 52

(2) Wyalusing 64, (7) Line Mountain 56

Elmira 63, Corning 57 – NYS Section IV Class AA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Horseheads 49, Edison 32

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nazareth 76, Elmira 64

Syracuse 64, Clemson 54



