Enforcers top Carolina & Wednesday night scoreboard

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers came to play on Wednesday night.

Elmira topped the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League Champions Carolina, 4-2, at First Arena. Elmira now sits in second place in the overall standings while the Thunderbirds are now in fourth. Highlights from Wednesday night’s game, plus, the local scoreboard is below on 18 Sports.

FPHL Hockey
Elmira 4, Carolina 2

NCAA Women’s Hockey
Utica 2, Elmira 1

High School Soccer
Horseheads (Boys) 2, Elmira 1
Corning (Boys) 1, Ithaca 1 Tie
Elmira Notre Dame (Girls) 1, Newark Valley 0

High School Volleyball
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
Candor 3, S-VE 0

High School Boys Basketball
Old Forge 59, Wyalusing 52 – PIAA Class AA First Round

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now