Enforcers top Carolina & Wednesday night scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers came to play on Wednesday night.
Elmira topped the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League Champions Carolina, 4-2, at First Arena. Elmira now sits in second place in the overall standings while the Thunderbirds are now in fourth. Highlights from Wednesday night’s game, plus, the local scoreboard is below on 18 Sports.
FPHL Hockey
Elmira 4, Carolina 2
NCAA Women’s Hockey
Utica 2, Elmira 1
High School Soccer
Horseheads (Boys) 2, Elmira 1
Corning (Boys) 1, Ithaca 1 Tie
Elmira Notre Dame (Girls) 1, Newark Valley 0
High School Volleyball
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
Candor 3, S-VE 0
High School Boys Basketball
Old Forge 59, Wyalusing 52 – PIAA Class AA First Round