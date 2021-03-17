Enforcers top Carolina & Wednesday night scoreboard

(NEXSTAR) – Golf legend Tiger Woods thanked medical staff and supporters after returning home to recover from serious leg injuries he suffered after crashing an SUV in the Los Angeles suburbs nearly a month ago.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said in a statement Tuesday. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.