Enforcers win 10th straight game before league hiatus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers continued their hot streak.

Only this time, the circumstances were very different. In front of an empty First Arena, which prohibited fans from attending due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Enforcers won their 10th game in a row, 4-3, over Watertown Thursday night.

Cam Yarwood scored two goals on the night for Elmira, who’s hoping to play in the coming weeks. Troy Passingham added 38 saves in the cage for the Enforcers, who are now in first place in the FPHL Eastern Conference.

Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, announced on Thursday night the FPHL will suspend play for two weeks to eliminate any chances of teams and communities getting the coronavirus.

Members of the Enforcers took the opportunity to speak with 18 Sports following a major day for the team and the league. Hear their take on if this is the right move forward.