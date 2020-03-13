Breaking News
Local Events Canceled or Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

Enforcers win 10th straight game before league hiatus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers continued their hot streak.

Only this time, the circumstances were very different. In front of an empty First Arena, which prohibited fans from attending due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Enforcers won their 10th game in a row, 4-3, over Watertown Thursday night.

Cam Yarwood scored two goals on the night for Elmira, who’s hoping to play in the coming weeks. Troy Passingham added 38 saves in the cage for the Enforcers, who are now in first place in the FPHL Eastern Conference.

Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, announced on Thursday night the FPHL will suspend play for two weeks to eliminate any chances of teams and communities getting the coronavirus.

Members of the Enforcers took the opportunity to speak with 18 Sports following a major day for the team and the league. Hear their take on if this is the right move forward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now