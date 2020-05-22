Erik Charnetski commits to St. John Fisher baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was unique but it got the job done.

In a special signing ceremony on the baseball field at Elmira Notre Dame High School, Erik Charnetski made his college plans official. Charnetski, a standout pitcher and position player for the Crusaders, signed to play baseball at St. John Fisher College for the Cardinals.

In front of family and friends, Charnetski saw years of hard work come to fruition where it all began on the diamond. With video provided by the team, 18 Sports takes you to the signing for one of the the area’s top student-athletes.

Charnetski was also a standout on the football field for the Crusaders, earning an Ernie Davis Award nomination this past fall. Considered one of the hardest working players in Elmira Notre Dame baseball coach Shaun Merrill’s mind, Charnetski is looking to continue his storied run in sports.

18 Sports congratulates Charnetski and his family on the news of moving forward to the next level.

