Ernie Davis Award nominee day coming soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the biggest local football award in the Twin Tiers.

The annual Ernie Davis Award is given out to the region’s top area football player in local high school competition. Davis, who was the first black athlete to earn college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961, is a true legend on and off of the field.

Sadly, Davis died from leukemia two years later in 1963. He was just 23.

The four Elmira-area schools will have one nominee each for the award: Elmira, Horseheads, Edison and Elmira Notre Dame. The nominations will be revealed on Saturday, December 11 at Arnot Mall Center Court at Noon.

18 Sports will keep you updated on the nominees as soon as the list is revealed in just a few short weeks. Last year’s winner was Horseheads Ryan Scott, who’s now playing baseball at Mansfield University. Scott’s award-winning season was the third Blue Raider in a row to earn the Ernie Davis Award. Maurice Rankins Jr. won in 2018 and Gavin Elston won in 2019.