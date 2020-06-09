Ernie Davis Elmira Free Academy basketball letterman up for auction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The basketball letterman and certificate for Ernie Davis from Elmira Free Academy has been put up for auction by a member of the Davis family.

Courtesy Lelands

The letterman is from the 1955-56 season and has a starting bid of $300 and it’s been bidded up to $399 as of Tuesday morning on Lelands.

Though history remembers his football prowess, Ernie Davis was a multi-sport athlete at Elmira Free Academy, and here is his letterman certificate for basketball for the 1955-56 season. Certificate measures 8.5×11″ with large blue “E” at center, and included is the actual felt-backed “E” to go on a letterman’s jacket presented to Ernie as well. As a two-sport All-American coming out of Elmira, Davis was wooed by scholarship offers from many institutions before legendary running back Jim Brown coaxed him to play his collegiate ball at Syracuse, where he led the Orangemen to a football National Championship. Comes from Davis’ nephew Reggie McLee with a signed LOA by him.

Lelands has recently auctioned off other Davis memorabilia from his family, including footballs, jerseys, helmets, and pins. A helmet from 1951 was sold for over $8,000 at auction and his last game-worn jersey netted $12,000.