(WETM) — A Syracuse University jersey that Ernie Davis wore in a game during his Heisman-winning season is currently up for auction.

The jersey Grey Flannel Auctions has up for auction was worn by Davis on Sept. 30, 1961, in a home game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game had a final score of 29-14, with the Syracuse Orangemen winning the game. According to the original owner of the jersey, this tear-away jersey was torn off of Davis during a running play. Davis threw his torn jersey on the ground when he went to the sidelines to get a new one.

The jersey’s owner was at the game, and one of her relatives was Syracuse University’s equipment manager at the time. Another relative was helping the equipment manager on the sidelines, and he brought the jersey wrapped in a towel to the owner at halftime. The owner’s mother repaired the jersey so it would be back in the shape of a shirt. This jersey was never washed and has been with the same owner since the 1961 game.

According to Grey Flannel Auctions, this white Wilson jersey features Davis’s number 44 on the front and back in navy blue tackle twee with thick orange stitching bordering the numbers. The jersey is made from Durene material and cotton, and it has visible signs of wear from being used in games. Davis’s jersey has dirt residue, sweat residue, and small holes. The flap piece is fully intact and still has all six buttons and the “Wilson Sports Equipment” label.

Davis became the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy the same year he wore the jersey currently up for auction. Davis was the top overall pick in the NFL Draft that year as well. Davis was picked by the Washington Redskins and soon after traded to the Cleveland Browns, but he would never have the opportunity to play football professionally. Davis died from leukemia in 1963 at the age of 23.

Davis’s jersey is part of Grey Flannel Auctions’ Heisman Trophy Collection, and bidding on the items in this collection ends on Dec. 10. The minimum bid on Davis’s jersey was $5,000, and the current bid was $29,700 at the time this story was published. Nine people have bid on the jersey so far.

Those who are interested in either bidding on or learning more about this jersey can visit this page on Grey Flannel Auctions’ website.