Ernie Davis memorabilia up for auction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three pieces of Ernie Davis memorabilia will be available in the Lelands Fall 2019 Classic Auction, which is open for bidding and runs through Dec. 6.

The auction features a “little fry helmet” worn by Davis while playing in the Buick Small Fry League in Elmira in 1951, an Elmira Free Academy practice jersey worn by Davis, and a 1962 signed football.

It’s virtually impossible to find any game used Ernie Davis game used memorabilia let alone directly from his mother. “Little Fry” helmet was worn by the former Heisman Trophy winner in the Buick Small Fry League of Elmira, New York. A stellar athlete throughout his life, Ernie Davis was a gifted baseball, basketball, and (of course) football player. Attending Elmira Free Academy, he earned two All American honors. Although recruited to numerous universities, eventually Davis made his way to Syracuse after discussion with Jim Brown. His childhood hero, Brown led him in the direction of the 1961 Heisman. Sadly, the future and potential Cleveland Brown legend was diagnosed with leukemia and never played in a professional contest. Dying at the age of 23, a football nation was stunned and mourned. This helmet was worn when Davis showed his real talent on the gridiron in 1951, written E. Davis inside the lining and accompanied by a letter from Ms. Marie Davis Fleming, Ernie’s mother.

“The Express” honed his craft on the football fields of Upstate New York in the late 1950s and wore this white jersey with royal blue trim and numerals during practices at Elmira Free Academy. It sources from Ernie Davis’ high school coach, Marty Harrigan and is signed on the front by Harrigan with personalization: “Ernie’s Practice Jersey EFA. The vintage jersey shows excellent use with blood stains on the front. There’s a MacGregor size 44 tag inside the tail. Davis played his college ball two hours up the road at Syracuse University, where he is held in reverence today as the Carrier Dome memorialized him with the “Ernie Davis Room.”

Remarkable Spalding College Official football signed by the one and only Ernie Davis. Beautifully painted, this ball reads, “- 44 – Ernie Davis – Syracuse” on same panel as the crisp white Ernie Davis signature. The back panel features a handwritten “Feb. 3, 1962” and “Rock Pirro” in black. Ball still holds air and has a tremendous overall appearance. Comes with PSA LOA.

Opening bids for the items range from $1,000-$1,500 on Leland’s website.