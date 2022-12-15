CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night was a win on all fronts.

The Corning boys basketball team outlasted M-E 53-51 and improved to (2-0) on the season. Isaiah Henderson scored a game-high 21 points while Nolyn Proudfoot had 11 points for the Hawks. But the greater victory came off of the court honoring one of the greatest athletes in area history.

In a special orange out game, Corning senior student-athlete Brookelyn Batzing organized awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of the late-great Ernie Davis. Donations were accepted and Batzing delivered a speech at halftime thanking the community and promoting the hashtag #44Forever.

On what would have been Davis’ 83rd birthday, Batzing believe this was the perfect moment to honor the first-ever black athlete to win college football’s Heisman Trophy. Honor not just for his great play on the field but also as an outstanding person in the community.

The Elmira Express won the coveted Heisman Trophy in 1961 while at Syracuse University but sadly died two years later from leukemia at just 23. The color orange, worn by the entire student section and other fans, is the color of the disease and one that symbolized Davis’ unforgettable legacy.

“Tonight we’re really celebrating who he was as a person,” Batzing said. “We’re wearing orange in honor tonight and to spread awareness through leukemia.”

For Batzing, the entire experience has been truly special as she works towards achieving the annual Ernie Davis Scholarship. Above all, the night connected students and the entire community who will never forget the legendary Elmira Express.

“It really feels like we’ve all come together for this one cause,” Batzing said. “It’s truly awesome.”