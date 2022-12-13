ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night is a night of honor in Corning.

As part of the Corning vs. M-E boys basketball game at 7:15 pm, the contest will be a special “orange out” honoring the late-great Ernie Davis on what would have been his 83rd birthday. Davis, the first black football player to earn the coveted Heisman Trophy, excelled at Elmira Free Academy before starring at Syracuse University in football.

Sadly, Davis passed away from leukemia at just 23 in 1963. The orange out will highlight Davis’ life and legacy while donations will be collected at the game for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Specialized orange Ernie Davis will be handed out for fans at the game.

The project is being spearheaded by Corning student-athlete Brookelyn Batzing who’s working to showcase Davis’ legacy in an effort in applying for the Ernie Davis Scholarship. 18 Sports will have more from Wednesday night’s game in the Crystal City.