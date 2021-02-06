Expected places to bet for the ‘Big Game’

More than half of Americans surveyed say they will place a bet on this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Gambling on the Super Bowl will look different this year, with a big shift to online gambling.

Based on results from that survey from Lendingtree, more than 23 million Americans will wager on the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

43 % of bettors will wager at least 100 dollars, the report found.

Millennials and Generation X were the most likely to place big bets.

Even though they have also been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic when broken down by generation.