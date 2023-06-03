ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler Storm and Elmira Express both fall in the NYSPHSAA Baseball Tournament.

The Schuyler Storm and Elmira Express both saw their impressive post-season runs end with losses in the regional round of the NYSPHSAA tournament. The Express lost 12-1 in 5 innings to Section I’s Roy C. Ketchum and the Storm fell 4-1 to Section 3’s Little Falls.

Elmira traveled to John Jay Cross River for their regional round game. The Express scored 1 run on a sacrifice fly from Brady Morrell and were ultimately overwhelmed by a 12-run explosion from the Indians offense in the first two innings. Elmira earned their first Section IV Class AA title since 2014 after winning a series over Corning just over a week ago. The series win marked the 150th career win for Express Head Coach Jason Manwaring.

The Schuyler Storm faced off with Little Falls at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, with a NYSPHSAA Class C final four spot on the line. Little Falls earned the win 4-1 over the Storm with impressive pitching. The Mounties held the Storm scoreless and hitless until the 7th inning. In the final frame, Brady Bockelkamp delivered an RBI single to make it 4-1. The Storm loaded the bases with a walk and threatened to tie the game, but flew out to end the contest. The Schuyler Storm end their season on a historic run, having won their first Section IV Class C title since combining the Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour teams.