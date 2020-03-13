Finger Lakes 5K coming back to Seneca region

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s biggest 5K run against cancer is coming back.

The fourth annual Middle Finger 5K run returns at the center of the Finger Lakes region in May. Be a part of the fight against cancer and help those in need by registering and donating to the overall cause.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 2 at the Geneva Recreation Complex. It will be a 6 am sunrise start. Horseheads native, Rose Moffe, along with cancer survivor Eileen Halling, stopped by WETM-TV to tell us more about the upcoming race.

For more information on helping the overall cause and event, visit ThrivetoSurvive.org and search Middle Finger 5K.