HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Falcons took to the Holding Point along with 63 other baseball teams for the Falcons For a Cure baseball tournament in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Twin Tiers will be hosting two days of extra baseball this season as the Finger Lakes Falcons travel baseball team returns to the Holding Point in Horseheads for their annual charity baseball tournament.

Part of the proceeds from the two-day, sixty-four team tournament will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. The tournament includes teams from all around the northeast and with such a large turnout, Falcons Leadership Committee Member Zack Brown says their volunteers and donations are critical to the event’s success.

“The support and donations we’ve gotten from the local establishments have been amazing, said Brown. This region has a great baseball history and we just want to be a part of that.”

Brown credited the Holding Point staff and volunteer Dan Nelson for helping the event’s continued popularity.

This years tournament not only filled the Holding Point with players and volunteers, but filled the stands with family and fans as well, which Brown says he was thrilled to see.

“It’s just nice to have this kind of turnout for this kind of an event, said Brown. The tournaments are 8U to 14U, that is when the game is special and it is great stuff.”

Seven age groups from 8U to 14U will continue to play through Sunday evening to determine their age group winners.