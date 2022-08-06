ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hockey season is slowly approaching in the Twin Tiers, but for the First Arena the action is red hot. The FPHL brought in forty free-agent players for a weekend tryout for the Elmira Mammoth and Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Players new to the league and ones who may be familiar faces for Elmira hockey fans took to the ice for a weekend camp, which included drills and scrimmages. Some of the players will find out if they will be donning the new purple and orange colors of the Mammoth or the red and blue of the Sea Wolves, following Sunday’s session.

“Since the day we had taken over the arena, the big question was ‘Is hockey coming back?,’ said Donner. We made a promise to bring hockey back and it’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another to have hockey in the building.”

According to Donner, all forty prospects have brought great competition to the tryout and have raised the intensity level among players.

“It is so exciting for these guys, said Donner. There was a few fights, big hits and goals, and great goaltending. These guys are dying to play in Elmira, in Mississippi, and pro hockey.”

The Elmira Mammoth open their inaugural season on October 14th on the road against the Binghamton Black Bears. Elmira’s home opener will take place October 15th at 6:05 p.m. at First Arena against Binghamton.