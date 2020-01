ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First Arena continues to be an Elmira staple.

Elmira Enforcers owner and arena operator, Robbie Nichols, sat down with us to discuss several topics. From a blockbuster trade with Watertown on Monday, to upcoming events at the arena, Nichols tells us what fans can expect in the future.

Plus, Nichols tells us what keeps him and his staff going strong to provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Check out this special arena conversation with Robbie Nichols.