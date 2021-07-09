First Arena update – future still in doubt, a look at CAN-USA’s impact

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its coverage of the future of First Arena and the Elmira Enforcers.

Tenant CAN-USA and Robbie Nichols’ ownership group will see their contract expire next Friday with First Arena owners, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The IDA stated this week that they will be keeping all options on the table moving forward for the betterment of the community.

Nichols and CAN-USA have brought First Arena back from despair since 2018. Now, with the Enforcers season in jeopardy as well as several major events like youth hockey, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), The Harlem Globetrotters and more, Nichols is hoping a deal can be made in good faith.

Although both sides have still yet to officially meet, the deadline is coming fast. Nichols tells 18 Sports that he’s tried to setup a meeting with The IDA for over two years. In response via the Chemung County Legislature live stream meeting from Tuesday night, IDA director, Joe Roman, said they will likely not have an opportunity to finalize a new deal by July 15th as time isn’t favorable.

Roman also said in a release that they have yet to receive all financial information necessary to move forward.

Nichols and CAN-USA are in high hopes to not only keep hockey here but to move forward for the entire region that they love. Take a look back at the last three years of the Elmira Enforcers and First Arena’s resurgence under CAN-USA. A commentary on getting everyone to work together on saving the Enforcers and First Arena.

And, for complete coverage of the entire First Arena saga with full details, a timeline of events and more with CAN-USA and The IDA, click on the links below. More on this as it develops.