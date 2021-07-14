First Arena update – still no meeting as deadline approaches with CAN-USA contract

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The immediate future of the Twin Tiers’ top sports and entertainment venue is still undetermined.

Elmira’s First Arena, owned by the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) will see their current deal with tenant, CAN-USA and Robbie Nichols, expire at 11:59 pm on Thursday. Nichols and CAN-USA has still yet to officially meet with The IDA after trying to setup a meeting for the last two years.

Nichols also owns the Elmira Enforcers, who play all home games at First Arena, and their immediate future is still unknown after three seasons. The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) will be releasing their upcoming schedule for next season but as of press time, the Enforcers have yet to be announced to play.

Last week, 18 Sports spoke with IDA director, Joe Roman, who said the decisions moving forward are nothing personal and The IDA will be keeping all options on the table. Roman also stated that The IDA would meet with CAN-USA and Nichols. But, later the same day on Tuesday, July 6 at a county legislator meeting, Roman said that the date of July 15 would be highly unlikely to complete a new deal.

According to the Chemung County IDA’s website, a notice of meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 9 am. Nichols tells 18 Sports that they would love the opportunity to talk and to bring the Enforcers back for next season.

18 Sports will continue to follow this developing story. You can check out the preceding stories on the First Arena contract negotiations on WETM-TV, clink on the links and titles below. Interviews with both Joe Roman of the IDA and Robbie Nichols, contract details, CAN-USA’s impact and more.