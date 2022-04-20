HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Being the first will always go down in history.

The first-ever Horseheads girls flag football team will hit the field this spring. With a team made up of 20 players, the Blue Raiders will serve as the only Elmira-area girls team to play in the inaugural Section IV and New York State season.

The 2022 schedule has a total of five regular season games with the potential of two additional playoff games if teams can play their way into the final round.

Below, a look at the full schedule which includes a scrimmage this weekend. A total of eight teams will compete in Section IV along with Horseheads. They are Ithaca, Binghamton, U-E who has two teams, Norwich, Chenango Valley, and Owego.

The addition of girls flag football is a part of the NYSPHSAA’s initiative to increase opportunities in the game. In an effort to grow the game, and provide access for all potential players, New York NFL teams will participate in the education of incorporated play for girls around the state.

