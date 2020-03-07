Football great Pete Curkdendall coming to Twin Tiers Sports Awards

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football legend is coming back to Elmira.

For one night only, Elmira Southside graduate and Penn State All-American, Pete Curkendall, is coming to the Twin Tiers Sports as a special guest speaker. Widely considered as one of the greatest football players in local history, Curkendall is the first announced speaker for the awards night on Monday, June 29 at 6 pm.

This year’s event will take place from The Clemens Center in Mandeville Hall in Elmira.

After a standout career at Southside, and earning All-America status at Penn State with a National Championship, Curkendall was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 11th round in 1988 at defensive tackle. Although Curkendall did not make the final roster, he made a lasting impact on the game of football in Twin Tiers history.

18 Sports was in Orchard Park back in 1988 for mini-camp to talk to Curkendall and legendary Bills coach Marv Levy.  

More on the Twin Tiers Sports Awards in the coming weeks. The Twin Tiers Sports Awards is WETM-TV Sports’ annual event to honor the very best in local sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now