Football great Pete Curkdendall coming to Twin Tiers Sports Awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football legend is coming back to Elmira.

For one night only, Elmira Southside graduate and Penn State All-American, Pete Curkendall, is coming to the Twin Tiers Sports as a special guest speaker. Widely considered as one of the greatest football players in local history, Curkendall is the first announced speaker for the awards night on Monday, June 29 at 6 pm.

This year’s event will take place from The Clemens Center in Mandeville Hall in Elmira.

After a standout career at Southside, and earning All-America status at Penn State with a National Championship, Curkendall was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 11th round in 1988 at defensive tackle. Although Curkendall did not make the final roster, he made a lasting impact on the game of football in Twin Tiers history.

18 Sports was in Orchard Park back in 1988 for mini-camp to talk to Curkendall and legendary Bills coach Marv Levy.

More on the Twin Tiers Sports Awards in the coming weeks. The Twin Tiers Sports Awards is WETM-TV Sports’ annual event to honor the very best in local sports.