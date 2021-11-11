Forever 26 – the life and legacy of Billy Lowe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Billy Lowe inspired and made people believe.

A rising star in both lacrosse and hockey, Lowe’s life was sadly cut short at just 15 after a cardiac event while training on rollerblades in May 2020. Lowe’s life and legacy is one that many are still learning from and becoming better for his time in the Twin Tiers.

After his death, the community not only rallied around the Lowe family, but they continue to make sure his memory will never fade away. After each Horseheads boys lacrosse game the team gives the newly named Billy Lowe Hard Hat to the hardest working player -win or lose- after each game.

Above all, Billy continued to give after his passing. Lowe became an organ donor helping others live longer lives. 18 Sports is proud to present the life and legacy of Billy Lowe, Forever 26, in a special feature presentation.

If you would like to learn more about becoming an organ donor, find the Lowe family’s fund Forever 2Six on Facebook in honor of Billy to help the future of organ donation. https://www.facebook.com/FOREVER2SIX