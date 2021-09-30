Former Bills RB LeSean McCoy “to retire an Eagle” on Friday

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WIVB) — A running back, who in recent years played an essential role in the Buffalo Bills’ offense, is planning to hang up his cleats.

LeSean McCoy spent half his career as part of the Philadelphia Eagles, and will be coming home to retire as a member of that team.

The Eagles announced McCoy’s retirement on Thursday morning, saying he’ll be back in Pennsylvania “to retire an Eagle” on Friday.

McCoy, a native of the state, spent six seasons with the Eagles, starting in 2009. Following this, “Shady” came up to Buffalo and remained here through the 2018 season.

After his departure, McCoy joined the Kansas City Chiefs, and then the following season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I still have that green inside my heart,” McCoy was quoted as saying in a tweet shared by the Eagles.