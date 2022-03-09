Former Corning athlete living a dream in the Air Force

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Corning Hawks athlete is living the dream in the air.

2014 Corning High School graduate, Allen VanEtten, has been a key member of the United States Air Force for six years as a Tactical Aircraft Mechanic working on some of the best aviation jets in the world. But, a recent position has him living a whole new dream.

The former Hawks football and lacrosse player has been selected to be a part of the prestigious and elite air flight team in the Air Force. Stationed in Virginia, VanEtten has also spent three years in Hawaii honing his skills and bettering his craft.

What’s even more exciting for VanEtten, the Caton native will be coming back to his upstate New York roots this year. From June 4-5 VanEtten will be participating in the annual Geneseo Air Show showcasing his skills as part of the F-22 Raptor Tactical Demonstration Team.

VanEtten will represent his region with pride at the Geneseo Air Show and will continue to make his country proud serving America with his knowledge and expertise.