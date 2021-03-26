Former Elmira Jackal Chris Driedger living NHL dream

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Jackals goalie is now playing at the highest level.

Chris Driedger, who played with the Jackals at First Arena in 2013-14, is now a goalie for the NHL’s Florida Panthers. Driedger, 26, has started 14 games in the cage for Florida registering 384 total saves in his time on the ice thus far.

Although Driedger only played in four total games for the Jackals, his stats certainly show his future potential nearly eight years ago. Driedger played 199 minutes and had 109 total saves for the Jackals, who ceased operations in 2017 after nearly 20 years in the city of Elmira. The Jackals were members of the ECHL and affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres at the time of their final season.

The Florida Panthers play again Saturday night when they travel to the Dallas Stars at 8 pm. Driedger, who also spent three seasons with the Binghamton Senators, last saw action with the Panthers on Tuesday night registering 29 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Driedger first made his NHL debut with Ottawa back in 2014-15 but has gained more experience in the last two years in Florida.

