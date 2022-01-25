Former Elmira Pioneer & MLB great Curt Schilling left out of Cooperstown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A pitcher who was dominate in his era of the game has been left out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Curt Schilling, who began his professional career for the Elmira Pioneers in 1986, was not selected to be enshrined into Cooperstown. It was the final year of eligibility for Schilling, who had earned at least five percent of the vote from the Baseball Writer’s Association for ten years.

After not making it in last year, Schilling voiced his displeasure of not getting to Cooperstown. A displeasure that many believe hurt his chances even more for 2022 induction. Schilling discussed his disappointment and lack or respect from the voters. Schilling was just 16 votes shy of being voted in in 2021.

Also after last year, Schilling stated that he did not want to participate in his final year and wanted to be removed from all consideration. Players need 75 percent or greater to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. This year, Schilling finished with 58.6 percent. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is the lone inductee for the 2022 class earning 77.9 percent.

Off the field, Schilling did not better his chances of getting into the hall. Over the years in retirement, Schilling directed harmful words towards Muslims, the transgender community, journalists and several others.

On the field, there was little debate for Schilling who was a true great of the game on the mound. In all, Schilling retired with the greatest strikeout-to-walk ratio since the 19th century. Schilling is one of only four pitchers in history to strike out 300 batters in a season three times since 1900. The others are in Cooperstown-Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax.

Schilling recorded 216 career wins, had 3,116 strikeouts, was a six-time All-Star. He also led the major leagues in wins twice in his career to go along with three World Series Championships. Schilling went (7-3) with a 2.59 ERA with 75 strikeouts as a 19-year-old rookie for the Elmira Pioneers in 1986.

Schilling could eventually land in the hall via the Today’s Game Era committee selection process which will be decided in December.