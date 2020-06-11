Former Elmira Pioneer Westburg drafted in first round

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the dream that many baseball players hope to achieve.

Hear their name called in the Major League Baseball Draft. On Wednesday night, a former Elmira Pioneer heard his name called in the first round.

2018 Pioneer, Jordan Westburg, was selected 30th overall by the Baltimore Orioles as shortstop, the former MLB affiliate of Elmira in the 1960’s. Westburg has been a force at Mississippi State and was also a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League All-Star during his time in Elmira.

Westburg, a junior from New Braunfels, Texas, was hitting .317 before the college season came to a close due to the virus. He also notched a .517 slugging percentage and a .432 on-base percentage, both career-highs. The 6-3, 203-pounder has big time power hitting six home runs and 61 RBI this past season. Westburg becomes just the 16th all-time first-round pick for Mississippi State University.

Also of major note, Waverly grad, Brendyn Stillman, could hear his name called in the later rounds of the MLB Draft. The All-American junior at St. Bonaventure, led the nation in hitting this past season before the end of the year. A second-team pick, Stillman batted .519 and had six home runs and two doubles in just seven games.

Stillman was in just his first season with the Bonnies after transferring from Herkimer Community College as an outfielder.