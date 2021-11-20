Former Elmira Pioneers, Mansfield Destroyers manager Brian Hill passes away

(WETM) – Former Elmira Pioneers and Mansfield Destroyers manager and coach Brian Hill has passed away.

18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske confirmed Hill’s passing after a long battle with cancer. The Destroyers tweeted that Hill was their “forever coach” and said that “may he roam the coaches box forever.”

Sad to learn of the passing of former @PioneersPGCBL and @Destroyers570 manager, Brian Hill. A great person, coach, and above all, friend to all. Coach fought courageously against cancer for years. May he RIP, we will never forget his grace and leadership. pic.twitter.com/aNLlSOeLcm — Andy Malnoske (@18SportsAndy) November 20, 2021

In the Destroyers’ inaugural 2019 season Hill led Mansfield to a second place regular season finish in the Western Division followed by taking Mansfield to a decisive game three in the divisional championship.

Hill stepped down as the Destroyers manager in February 2021 due to health concerns.

Hill helped lead the Elmira Pioneers to the 2006 playoffs in the NYCBL and the 2007 NYCBL Championship, along with the PGCBL 2013 West Division Championship. In 2017, Hill was named Head Coach of the Elmira Pioneers and led them to 27 wins and a trip to the PGCBL Divisional Championship.

Prior to Hill’s tenure with the Pioneers, he was the 2004 Mid State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the Gaffer baseball Head Coach and General Manager.

Hill also served as the head coach of the Corning Community College baseball team from 2001-10 after helping relaunch the program. The Red Baron’s 2008 club set a school record with 20 wins.