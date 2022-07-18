ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Hornell Dodgers’ pitching ace got the call.

Reid VanScoter was selected in the 5th round at 156th overall by the Seattle Mariners Monday in the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft out of Coastal Carolina University. VanScoter, a solid left-hander who was the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of The Year, won an NYCBL Championship in Hornell in 2017. The Livonia, New York native transferred to Coastal Carolina after time at Binghamton University.

VanScoter racked up a (9-4) record with a 3.65 ERA in 16 starts and 88.2 innings of work this season. Reid was a staggering (7-1) in conference play while earning all-league and became the first Coastal Carolina player to earn conference pitcher of the year honors.

VanScoter becomes the 106th player in program history to be selected in the MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina.

Reid now joins Horseheads Mikey Limoncelli as a member of the Mariners system at pitcher. Limoncelli was selected in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by Seattle in 2019 out of Horseheads High School. Mikey is out for the rest of this season and next after another Tommy John surgery to his pitching elbow.