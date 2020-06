ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The USPHL Premier’s Elmira Jr. Enforcers have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Penguin goaltender Sebastien Caron to come on board as the new goaltending coach.

Caron played 3 full seasons in Pittsburgh, and won the Memorial Cup championship in 2000 when he played junior hockey for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before turning pro.

Here is the official release by the Elmira Enforcers: