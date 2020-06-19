Former NHL player Caron thrilled for Elmira opportunity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former NHL goalie is coming to Elmira to share his knowledge of the game.

Sebastien Caron, a goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins for three seasons, is coming to Elmira to serve as the goalie coach for the new Jr. Enforcers hockey club. Caron, who turns 40 next week, has seen so much on the ice and will be an instant bright spot as the first season starts in September in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL).

The successful pro goalie even earned a Stanley Cup ring in 2007 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, although he did not suit up for playoff competition. Well-known for his incredible save with the Penguins, robbing a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2005, Caron’s knack for stopping the puck took him to the highest level in the sport.

Caron tells 18 Sports that it’s not just a love of the game, but a passion for teaching the next generation of players.

Something that Elmira can’t wait to see all unfold. The native of Quebec explains why Elmira and the Jr. Enforcers will be a perfect fit as hockey returns very soon.