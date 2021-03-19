Former NJ Gov. Christie to join Mets board of directors

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Former New Jersey Gov. and presidential candidate Chris Christie has joined the board of directors of the New York Mets, the team announced Friday.

Christie, who often attended games during his two terms as governor and even sat in a box with former Mets Chairman Fred Wilpon, joins Wilpon, current owner Steve Cohen and Mets Vice Chairman Andrew Cohen on the board.

“I am honored to be named to the Mets board of directors,” Christie said in a statement. “Steve and Alex Cohen have been great friends to me and [Christie’s wife] Mary Pat for years and we thank them for this new challenge and opportunity. As a Mets fan for the last 53 years, I am looking forward to helping Steve, Alex and the New York Mets organization bring a great experience to Mets fans and the community.”

Christie served as governor of the Garden State from 2009 to 2017. He ran for president in 2016, but dropped out in February after a poor finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Cohen also announced that Jeanne Melino, an executive director at the Cohen Foundation, will also join the board and work as Senior VP of the Mets Foundation.

“Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience,” said Cohen in a statement. “I welcome them both to the Board and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our fans, our community and the team.”

Christie has been a very public fan of sports, supporting both the Mets and the Dallas Cowboys in person. He’s also appeared occasionally as a talk show host on various sports radio stations.