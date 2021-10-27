Former Pioneer Eddie Watt reflects on 1970 World Series win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Pioneers legend went on to win it all in 1970.

Former Pioneers pitcher, Eddie Watt, who earned instant fame in the Eastern League by throwing back-to-back no hitters in 1965, won a World Series Championship for the Baltimore Orioles just years removed from Dunn Field. Although Watt won the biggest title in baseball in 1970, he actually played in three World Series’ when the O’s lost to the Mets in 1969 and the Pirates in 1971.

Watt went on to pitch 10 years in Major League Baseball. On top of the two no-hitters for history in Elmira, Watt was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2000. The O’s were the Class AA affiliate of the Pioneers from 1962-1968 and Watt was a major contributor playing for future Hall of Fame coach, Earl Weaver.

Although his numbers weren’t as staggering in ten seasons with the Orioles, Phillies and Cubs (38-36 record 2.91 ERA), Watt would enjoy a baseball life of over 40 years (10 as a player, over 30 as a coach).

Now 80, Watt lives a quiet country life in Nebraska. 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Watt this past spring and we’re sharing his favorite memories of playing in the World Series.