ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Pioneer made his first appearance in the big time.

Sean Hjelle pitched in his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut for the San Francisco Giants last Friday night in relief. Hjelle gave up no runs or hits and had one strikeout for the Giants in one inning in a 3-2 home loss to the Cardinals. The 25-year-old Hjelle pitched for the Elmira Pioneers in 2016 and excelled at the University of Kentucky for the Wildcats.

In his MLB debut, Hjelle tied a league record for being the tallest pitcher to pitch in a game at 6’11” That mark is the same height as former MLB pitcher, Jon Rauch, who lasted pitched in the big leagues for the Marlins in 2013.

Hjelle will look to continue his success at the next level after five starts in Triple A Sacramento where he went (2-1) and struck out 14 batters in 22.3 innings of work.