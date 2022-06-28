ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One the most iconic coaches in Elmira is still winning in baseball.

Dan Shwam, the manager who guided the Elmira Pioneers to the 1997 Eastern Independent League Championship, is now in his second season managing the Parkland Sharks. The Sharks compete in the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches (CLPB) in Florida.

Shwam has the Sharks in first place thus far with a (10-4) record in the South standings, best overall in the league. Parkland is also (8-2) in their last 10 games.

Shwam, 63, who last coached the Elmira Pioneers in 2012, has won numerous coach of the year honors including the PGCBL’s top coach in Victor in 2015. Over the course of his career, which spans back to the early 1990’s, Shwam also served as a scout for MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.

Coach Shwam, who still considers Elmira’s Dunn Field as his favorite hometown stadium, rejoined Pioneers mainstay Jeff Kunion in Parkland. Kunion owned the Pioneers from 2009 to 2011 before becoming president of the PGCBL until 2017. Jeff is the team president for the Sharks.

(PHOTO: CLPB)