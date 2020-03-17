Former Pioneers manager Shwam heading to Florida

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Pioneers manager is heading down south.

Dan Shwam, who managed the Pioneers to an independent league title in 1997, is changing jobs this summer. Shwam will leave his managerial duties with the Geneva Red Wings in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) and will now assume the same role with the Parkland Sharks.

Shwam will also serve as the head of baseball operations for the Sharks and joins forces with team president, Jeff Kunion, who is the former owner of the Elmira Pioneers.

For Shwam, this marks over 35 years in professional baseball including time as a scout for the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins. Shwam has won multiple coach of the year honors in the PGCBL and is thrilled to start a new venture in Florida in the Collegiate League of The Palm Beaches.

Dan last coached in Elmira back in 2012.