Former PSU women’s basketball coach returns to Notre Dame

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Former Penn State women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington is joining the coaching staff at a notable college program.

Washington will share the title of associate head coach and will serve under one of her former players: new head coach Niele Ivey.

Washington coached at Notre Dame as an assistant and played for the Irish from 1989-93. She coached in South Bend from 1999-2007 as an assistant and associate head coach under Muffet McGraw.

Washington coached Ivey in the 2001 season when the team won a national championship.

She served as Penn State’s head coach from 2007-2019. Washington led the Lady Lions to four NCAA tournament appearances, two Sweet Sixteens and three Big Ten regular-season titles.

