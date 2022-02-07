Former Rams coach Dick Vermeil discusses keys to winning Super Bowl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In 1999, the Rams made football history.

That year, the franchise won its only Super Bowl title under then head coach Dick Vermeil. Known as “the greatest show on turf” an unknown quarterback named Kurt Warner took the Rams to victory over the Titans earning the team’s lone Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Vermeil, who stepped down following the win from the Rams, officially retired from the NFL coaching ranks with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005. The Rams were in Saint Louis for their Super Bowl win then, and, have yet to win another championship since coming back to Los Angeles in 2016.

For Vermeil, who’s now 85, looking back on that glory season was one that he’ll always remember. But, it didn’t come easy. It was a part of a three-year plan when he started with the Rams in 1997.

“That third year team benefitted from the first two years,” Vermeil said. “The process we went through to build a world championship team produced a world championship team, it wasn’t produced the third year. It was produced in the first and second year in losing,” added Vermeil.

To coach Vermeil, it was the process that the team endured that made them special in 1999.

“In those days, you can work a lot different than today. All work effort, padded practices double-days, that’s all controlled by the union now. The Players Association (NFLPA). You could not do today what we did then,” said Vermeil.

Well-known for his grueling style of coaching, Vermeil’s mental strength helped shape football history in 1999 for the Rams franchise. Come Sunday the Rams will battle for another crown, hoping to make history again.

You can watch Super Bowl 56 Sunday at 6:30 pm on WETM-TV NBC. Pregame coverage begins at 1 pm.