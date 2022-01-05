Former Syracuse Head Coach Greg Robinson dies

17 Jan 1999: Defensive Coordinator Greg Robinson of the Denver Broncos in action during the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Jets 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

(WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson passed away Wednesday, SU confirms. He was 70 years old.

Longtime NFL coach Greg Robinson, who was Denver’s defensive coordinator when the Broncos won back-to-back to Super Bowls before he became a head coach at Syracuse, died this morning from natural causes, according to his friend @PatKirwan_NFL. Robinson was 70. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

G-Rob, as he was nicknamed, won back-to-back Super Bowls in Denver as the Broncos defensive coordinator. After stops in Kansas City and Houston, Robinson was hired as SU’s head coach before the 2005 season. The G-Rob era, despite only going 5-37 (five wins were taken away due to sanctions) in four seasons, developed NFL ready talent like Delone Carter, Ryan Nassib, Mike Williams, Justin Pugh, Curtis Brinkley, plus Arthur and Chandler Jones.

In a statement released by SU:

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Robinson. On behalf of the Syracuse Athletics family, we send our condolences and support to Laura and the entire Robinson family.” John Wildhack – SU Athletic Director

The biggest win for Syracuse under Robinson came in his second-to-last game as head coach. Art Jones sacked Jimmy Clausen to close out a 24-23 win over Notre Dame in South Bend.

Chris Carlson, of Syracuse.com, who confirmed the news with Robinson’s son, reported Greg “died from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

After his time in the Salt City, Robinson mostly stayed in the college game coaching at Michigan, Texas and San Jose State to finish his career.