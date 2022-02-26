Four Elmira region wrestlers left battling for state podium finish

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Only the strong survived after day one of the New York State Wrestling Championships.

A total of four Elmira region wrestlers are left to compete for a place finish at the New York State Wrestling Tournament in Albany. Action resumes in the consolation rounds Saturday morning at 9:30 am.

Corning has two wrestlers left competing, senior Charles Loucks at 152 pounds and fellow senior Ethan Hart at 160 pounds. Horseheads Gannon Johnston rounds out the Elmira region wrestlers in D-I at 285 pounds in wrestlebacks.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Devin Beach at 189 pounds in D-II is still alive in his bracket. Beach (28-3) will compete against Troy Austin of Whitehall in wrestlebacks on Saturday morning.

Loucks (16-4), who went (1-1) on Friday, will face Isaiah Rodriguez of Brockport in the 152 consolation round and will have to put together a few more wins to earn a podium finish.

Hawk teammate Ethan Hart (30-2) won one match and lost one match on Friday. He will battle Mike Syposs of Niagara Falls in wrestlebacks. Johnston (30-2) also went (1-1) on Friday at MVP Arena and will look to battle back for a place finish. The road begins in the wrestelback round when he faces Cole Blatter of Comsewogue.

