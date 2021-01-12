FPHL announces Elmira Enforcers start date

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League made an official announcement on Tuesday.

Don Kirnan, the FPHL Commissioner, announced via the league’s website that the Elmira Enforcers will begin play on February 3 against rival Watertown. As of now, the two teams are the only noted franchises who will be playing due to the virus. Until other teams are cleared in the league for 2021 to play safely, a more complete schedule will then be released.

A full release is listed below from the league’s website. No official word from Elmira and First Arena on the future of fans in the venue. Stay with 18 Sports as we continue to follow the start of the hockey season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now