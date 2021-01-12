FPHL announces Elmira Enforcers start date

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League made an official announcement on Tuesday.

Don Kirnan, the FPHL Commissioner, announced via the league’s website that the Elmira Enforcers will begin play on February 3 against rival Watertown. As of now, the two teams are the only noted franchises who will be playing due to the virus. Until other teams are cleared in the league for 2021 to play safely, a more complete schedule will then be released.

A full release is listed below from the league’s website. No official word from Elmira and First Arena on the future of fans in the venue. Stay with 18 Sports as we continue to follow the start of the hockey season.